Just Released

New President at Charter Bank

Charter Bank CEO Timothy J. Heldt of Johnston, has announced that Matthew Morris has been named Charter Bank president effective Aug. 1. Morris was the Charter Bank VP-Lending and Compliance Officer. He will succeed Tim Heldt as president and Heldt will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Charter Bank.

Morris began at Charter Bank as a Johnston loan officer in 2002 after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Business Finance. He is committed to maintaining the local bank philosophy Heldt and Chairman George H. Frampton started in 1998 as a “county seat-type bank in the Metro suburbs” with local staff, ownership and prompt, local decision-making ability. Matt and his wife Mindy reside in Grimes where their three children attend DC-G schools.

Sharm Sisler was promoted to Charter Bank Chief Operations Officer. Sisler joined Charter Bank in 2007 as Cashier, BSA and IT Officer. He serves as Treasurer for the Johnston Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and resides in Johnston with his wife ReDawn where their two sons graduated from JHS.

Greg Grote was promoted to Senior VP Lending — Waukee Market Manager. Grote joined Charter Bank in 2006 as a loan officer after graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Business Finance. He was promoted to VP — Market Manager Waukee in 2010 and serves as Treasurer on the Waukee Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Greg and his wife Courtney reside on an acreage in the Waukee-Dallas Center area.

Heldt commented, “We are delighted to promote from within our quality Charter Bank staff who continue to provide the best customer service around with the highest standards in our 22nd year of success.”

And, Heldt is pleased to announce Mark Rheinschmidt joining Charter Bank on Sept. 10 as VP Commercial Lending in the Johnston office. Rheinschmidt is a graduate of Coe College with a BA in Accounting and a Business Administration degree in marketing, finance and economics, plus 13 years of banking experience. He serves on the Zach Johnson Foundation Board, Coe College Board of Trustees, Clive Community Foundation Board, and the Clive Chamber of Commerce Board. Mark is looking forward to moving to Johnston and serving our Charter Bank customers.

Charter Bank is locally owned with $164M assets in four locations; Johnston (1998), Grimes (2000), Waukee (2001) and Ankeny (2017) with 26 employees who live and work in the communities they serve.