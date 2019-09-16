Just Released

Botanical Garden Magazine, Director of Marketing Win Top Awards

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s Bloom magazine won a gold medal for best trade magazine on Sept. 7, 2019 at the GardenComm: Garden Communicators International Annual Conference & Expo in Salt Lake City.

According to the judges, “Each image spoke a thousand words. And that would have been enough to win gold—but the text was beautifully written, inspiring, educating and poetic.”

The quarterly magazine is a benefit of Botanical Garden membership. Designed in Des Moines by Annabel Wimer under the editorial leadership of Director of Marketing Kelly Reilly, it tells the stories of the Botanical Garden while showcasing the expertise of its staff. Bloom also received gold medals in 2016 and 2015, and silver medals in 2018 and 2014.

GardenComm Media Awards is the only national online media awards program for the gardening communications industry. Held annually for more than 20 years, the GardenComm Media Awards recognizes the top professional horticultural communicators in the areas of writing, photography, digital media, broadcast media, publishing and trade.

In addition, Reilly received the 2019 Emergent Communicator award, which recognizes a GardenComm member under the age of 40 who has demonstrated exceptionally high degrees of skill, professional ethics and dedication to the GardenComm mission and values.

“These awards showcase our team’s many talents and solidify what our members and supporters already know: The Botanical Garden excels at fulfilling our mission of exploring, explaining and celebrating the world of plants through compelling content,” said President and CEO Stephanie Jutila.