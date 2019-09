Just Released

URBANDALE HOMECOMING PANCAKE DAY

LOCATION: Urbandale High School Commons, 71st & Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA

DATE: Friday, Sept. 20 at 4:30-7 p.m.

MENU: All you can eat pancakes plus sausage and drink

COST: $5 or $3 age 12 & under

BENEFIT: Lions Club scholarships and community needs

NOTE: Enter through the Performing Arts entrance