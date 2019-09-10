Just Released

Richard Keeling Honored As A Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

Richard Keeling, CFP®, CRPC®, APMA® a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Clear Lake, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Next-Generation Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes Magazine. The list recognizes millennial financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by over 29,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors. Keeling was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period.

Keeling is President/CEO of Keeling Wealth Advisors a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Keeling graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Business.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Keeling Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. Keeling has 17 years of experience at Ameriprise Financial. For more information, please contact Nicole Schmelzer at 515.253.8200 or visit the Ameriprise office at 5435 N.W. 100th St., Suite 300, Johnston.