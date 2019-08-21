Just Released

Des Moines Insurance Agent Eric Kohlsdorf Named Secretary of NAHU

Des Moines resident Eric Kohlsdorf was recently named Treasurer of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) Board of Trustees at its 89th Annual Convention and Exhibition in San Diego.

“Throughout his 30-plus years in the insurance industry, Eric has continually demonstrated an ability to find innovative solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing our healthcare system,” said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NAHU. “I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to the NAHU Board of Trustees in the year to come.”

Kohlsdorf is president and client strategist at Prisma Strategies, an insurance brokerage firm in Des Moines. He joined NAHU in 1992. Since then, he has held several leadership positions at the local, state, and national levels — including Chair of the National Health Underwriters Political Action Committee for the past three years.

Kohlsdorf has also worked extensively with the Iowa legislature. He was unanimously confirmed by the Iowa Senate to serve on the Children’s Health Insurance Program Board after being appointed to the position by former Governor Terry Branstad and current Governor Kim Reynolds. He currently serves as chair of the board.

Eric graduated from Iowa State University’s College of Business.

“I am looking forward to working with the other members of NAHU’s Board of Trustees,” Kohlsdorf said. “Together, we’ll advance the interests of agents and brokers — and work to make a better healthcare system for all Americans.”

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans. NAHU is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.nahu.org.