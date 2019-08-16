Just Released

Winners to Be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 Oct. in Vienna, Austria

Shade Tree Auto of Grimes, IA was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Retail – Small category in The 16th Annual International Business Awards® today.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Shade Tree Auto of Grimes, Iowa won in the Company of the Year category for Small Retail Category.

The judges had high praise stating, “The company has an impressive growth in the last two years. The numbers speak for themselves.” while another judge noted that the shop “remains well connected to the community and worthwhile organizations.”

Clint Dudley, owner of Shade Tree Auto commented: “We’re truly humbled to be recognized by the Stevies. The thanks for this award go to our employees, and the support of our local chambers, community and families that are the driving force behind successful small businesses. It’s truly a joint effort to bring Shade Tree Auto into the international spotlight.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Shade Tree Auto

Shade Tree Auto Service in Grimes is a locally-owned, auto repair shop in Grimes, IA. They have won the Greater Des Moines Partnership’s Community Champion Award in 2014, two U.S. Chamber of Commerce Blue Ribbon Awards, the 2018 Company of the Year at the American Business Awards in New York City, and the 2018 International Business Award for Small Retail Company of the Year in London, UK. With Experienced Master Technicians and an ASE Blue Seal certification, Shade Tree Auto is a trusted source for regularly scheduled auto maintenance and repairs. Shade Tree Auto cares about you, your family and your car and believes an honest approach to preventative maintenance and repairs will keep your vehicle running at optimum levels with a lower cost-of-ownership.

Shade Tree is proud to offer a 4-year, 40,000 mile warranty on all parts and labor. Having your car serviced has never been more convenient with Shade Tree Autos’ free shuttle service, free pick-up and delivery and free loaner cars.

For more information on Shade Tree Auto, visit:

www.ShadeTreeAuto.biz or facebook.com/ShadeTreeAuto