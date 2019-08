Just Released

Some upcoming shows at Wooly’s

Wooly’s is located at 504 E. Locust in downtown Des Moines’ East Village. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.woolysdm.com.

The Cerny Brothers

Sunday, Aug. 25

Doors: 6 p.m. / Show: 7 p.m.

$10-$12

DED

Wednesday, September 25

Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 7:30 p.m.

$15-$20

Buku

Stylust, Fronoy

Thursday, Oct. 3

Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 7:30 p.m.

$18-$23

Tiffany

Sunday, Oct. 27

Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 8 p.m.

$25

Cannibal Corpse

Saturday, Nov. 9

Doors: 6:30 p.m. / Show: 7:30 p.m.

$26.50 – $30

The Maine

Sunday, Nov. 17

Doors: 6 p.m. / Show: 7 p.m.

$25

The Prince Experience

Friday, Nov. 29

Doors: 7 p.m. / Show: 8:30 p.m.

$20-$25