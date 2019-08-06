Just Released

MVP Law announces opening of West Des Moines branch and partnership with Iowa attorneys

McAnany, Van Cleave & Phillips is excited to announce the expansion of the firm’s legal services in Iowa with the opening of a West Des Moines office. MVP has established a legacy of providing efficient and effective workers’ compensation, general liability, and employment law representation for Iowa employers and insureds. In opening a new branch office within the capital city’s metro area, MVP plans to further expand their services in Iowa and strengthen their commitment to their Iowa clients.

Conveniently located in central Iowa, the West Des Moines office serves Iowa businesses in a hands-on capacity, providing prompt and efficient legal defense in workers’ compensation cases throughout the entire state.

“Establishing an office in West Des Moines further supports our Midwest Regional footprint,” Said Byron Bowles, firm president/CEO. “MVP clients are now served by sixty-five attorneys practicing out of eight offices serving seven states.”

MVP is also pleased to announce the addition of two experienced local attorneys to the firm. Lara Q. Plaisance and Kathryn R. Johnson join the firm’s Iowa office as shareholders to provide quality legal representation to the firm’s Iowa clients.

Lara Plaisance returns to MVP after six years of practice exclusively in Iowa workers’ compensation defense. Previously in MVP’s Kansas City office practicing in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa, Lara returned to her home state in 2013 to focus her practice on Iowa. She spent four years as staff counsel for Travelers Insurance before returning to private practice in Des Moines.

Lara works in close collaboration with her clients whether it be through claim investigation, seeking opportunities for resolution, case mediation or litigation. Always seeking ways to provide value-added opportunities to her clients, Lara is a frequent presenter at lunch-and-learns, one-on-one claims training sessions, and firm seminars. In 2019 Lara was honored as a Des Moines Business Record Forty Under 40 Honoree. Lara and her husband, John live in Waukee with their three sons.

Kate Johnson joins MVP after practicing insurance defense in the areas of workers’ compensation and tort litigation in Iowa for the past eight years. She also has experience clerking for the Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner and was awarded a scholarship from the Iowa Workers’ Compensation Advisory Committee while in law school.

Kate has developed strong ties with clients, medical professionals and within the workers’ compensation community through her practice and has spoken at numerous workers’ compensation seminars. She has also served on the Iowa Association of Workers’ Compensation Attorney’s seminar committee since 2016.

Kate is an Iowa native and avid Hawkeye fan. She lives with her husband, two children and an over-sized golden retriever in the Des Moines metro. She brings with her to MVP’s Des Moines branch, a love for the Midwest and strong roots in Iowa.

Exemplifying our firm’s commitment to serve the communities where we work and live, both Lara and Kate demonstrate a history of service in the Des Moines metro, serving in leadership roles on local non-profit boards and professional organizations.

Lara and Kate will practice from MVP’s West Des Moines office. Managing Partner, Eric Lanham, leads the Iowa branch’s management and operation and will continue to represent Iowa clients. “We are very excited to have Lara Plaisance back with MVP, and Kate Johnson is a welcome addition to our Iowa team,” Lanham said. “Their experience handling workers’ compensation claims for insurers and self-insured employers is a tremendous asset. They exemplify our core values and beliefs, and they’ll be great partners for our clients.”

With this new endeavor, MVP seeks to continue their history of providing exceptional legal services to their clients in Iowa and throughout the region.

MVP’s Iowa Seminar will be on Oct. 3, at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines, for visitors to learn about the latest developments in Iowa workers’ compensation law and how MVP can help you with your legal needs. MVP conducts training in the seven midwestern states including Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma and Arkansas.