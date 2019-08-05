Just Released

Waukee Public Safety Day is Tuesday, Aug. 6

What: The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will host the annual Waukee Public Safety Day. This event aims to educate citizens about various safety measures and to create a neighborly environment in which the public can interact with police officers and firefighters.

The event will feature an array of activities and demonstrations including:

· Interactive fire hose demonstrations

· Inflatables

· The Kids Firefighter Obstacle Course

· K9 demonstrations

· Dunk tank

· Fatal Vision Goggles

· Seatbelt rollover demonstration

· Guests from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Waukee Family YMCA, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, Echo’s Cookie Shop and Westcom Communications

· Tours of the Waukee Public Safety Building and vehicles

· Free food and beverages!

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6

5-8 p.m.

Where: Waukee Public Safety Building

1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway, Waukee

Who: Waukee Police and Fire Departments, Waukee community members

Visuals: Photo and video opportunities, on-site interviews

Contact: Summer Evans

Marketing & Communications Director, City of Waukee

O: 515-978-7905

M: 515-865-9882

sevans@Waukee.org