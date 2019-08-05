Waukee Public Safety Day is Tuesday, Aug. 6

Waukee Public Safety Day is Tuesday, Aug. 68/5/2019
What: The Waukee Police and Fire Departments will host the annual Waukee Public Safety Day. This event aims to educate citizens about various safety measures and to create a neighborly environment in which the public can interact with police officers and firefighters.
The event will feature an array of activities and demonstrations including:
· Interactive fire hose demonstrations
· Inflatables
· The Kids Firefighter Obstacle Course
· K9 demonstrations
· Dunk tank
· Fatal Vision Goggles
· Seatbelt rollover demonstration
· Guests from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, Waukee Family YMCA, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Tiger-Rock Martial Arts, Echo’s Cookie Shop and Westcom Communications
· Tours of the Waukee Public Safety Building and vehicles
· Free food and beverages!
When: Tuesday, Aug. 6
5-8 p.m.
Where: Waukee Public Safety Building
1300 SE L.A. Grant Parkway, Waukee
Who: Waukee Police and Fire Departments, Waukee community members
Visuals: Photo and video opportunities, on-site interviews
Contact: Summer Evans
Marketing & Communications Director, City of Waukee
O: 515-978-7905
M: 515-865-9882
sevans@Waukee.org