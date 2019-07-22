Just Released

Gov. Reynolds orders state flags at half-staff in honor of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on July 23, from sunrise to sunset, in honor and remembrance of John Paul Stevens, who served as an associate Supreme Court Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1975 until his voluntary retirement in 2010.

The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff on the day of interment.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.