Just Released

Des Moines Art Center welcomes new director of marketing & public relations

The Des Moines Art Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan M. Powers as its new director of marketing & public relations.

A native of Chicago, Powers most recently served as the communications manager at Catch Des Moines where she collaborated internally and externally to develop and implement integrated marketing campaigns, served as primary media contact and managed messaging for all marketing materials. Prior to that, she served as an account executive at Iowa Public Radio. Powers’ tenure in the museum industry began with The National Public Housing Museum in Chicago, first as the programs and communications coordinator; then as the external affairs officer. Powers received a BA in journalism in 2010 from Roosevelt University, Chicago.

Powers says of her move to the Art Center, “It is an honor to join this incredible team. Four years after moving to Des Moines and discovering the Des Moines Art Center, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead marketing efforts to shine a local, national and international spotlight on the exhibitions, programs and events that make the Art Center and the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park such magical spaces.”

According to Director Jeff Fleming, “I, along with the board and staff of the Des Moines Art Center, are elated to have Jordan Powers join our organization. Her experience and expertise will add greatly to our efforts to broaden awareness and audiences as we move forward.”