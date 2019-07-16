Just Released

Pop Wow art show featuring Angela Chrusciaki Blehm

Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design, an art gallery in the East Village of downtown Des Moines, is hosting an opening reception for its newest exhibit, Pop Wow, on Friday, July 19 from 4-7 p.m. The artist, Angela Chrusciaki Blehm, will be present at the reception along with more than 25 custom pieces created specifically for the show. The collection includes canvas paintings, wood sculptures and furniture pieces all created by the artist for her first solo show.

Angela Chrusciaki Blehm is from Gainesville, Georgia, and has been featured in Domino Magazine, Architectural Digest, Better Homes & Gardens, Apartment Therapy and more. She’s inspired by the clothes we wear or dream of wearing, the routines and patterns of life, our homes and the structures we live among, the idea of color as antidote, the comic side of sensuality, vintage signage, feminine traditions and outsider art.

Blehm is one of the 15 artists represented by Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design. This exhibit will be the gallery’s first solo show, following the grand opening exhibit Welcome in May, and will be Blehm’s first show in Iowa.

“I am thrilled to welcome Angela to Des Moines,” said Liz Lidgett, founder and CEO. “I look forward to introducing her to this wonderful city and art scene while also introducing our clients to Angela’s energetic, colorful, and bold work.”

The gallery space is part of a number of new businesses at 111 E. Grand — Iowa’s first building to be completely constructed of eco-friendly mass timber — including the new St. Kilda’s Surf & Turf and DreiBerg coffee shop. Learn more about the gallery and art advisory services at www.lizlidgett.com.