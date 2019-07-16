Just Released

Nonprofit aims to unite USATF athletes and community to bring running shoes to North High School

The Non Profit Organization Extra Pair will hold a community wide shoe drive event called The Extra Pair Campaign on July 26-29, for the local boys and girls track and field team of North High School, during the 2019 USATF Outdoor National Championships at Drake University’s track and field stadium. President of the organization Jarret Eaton will also be competing at the championships in the 110 meter hurdles.

Extra Pair believes that no student athlete should be denied access to sport due to inadequate resources. Aiming to bridge the gap, Extra pair unites professional athletes and local running communities to provide resources for disadvantaged student athletes in their neighborhood. Having shoes come directly from professionals grant kids a special connection to their favorite athletes in the sport. The shoe drive is open to the public and will collect new or gently used running shoes and track specific spikes. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Extra Pair plans to continue its’ annual shoe drive for student athletes all across the nation.