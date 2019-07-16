Just Released

Keith Olson Achieves SIOR Designation from Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS

Keith Olson, SIOR, CCIM of Cushman & Wakefield Iowa Commercial Advisors has achieved the coveted SIOR designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS®. SIOR is a Washington, DC-based international professional organization of only 3,200 commercial real estate professionals, who adhere to the highest standards of practice.

To achieve the SIOR designation, Olson completed at least five years of creditable experience in the highly specialized field of office and industrial real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct and personal integrity.

Individuals who hold the SIOR designation are top producers in the commercial real estate field and are represented in more than 685 cities in 36 countries around the world. SIOR enforces a strict code of ethics and required designees to complete its ethics course within their first three years of membership.

Olson’s designation is reflective of his professionalism and market knowledge. Specializing in the office sectors, Keith’s command of market knowledge and commercial real estate dynamics has allowed him to provide exceptional levels of service to his clients, representing high-profile companies such as U.S. Bank, Oracle, PepsiCo, Morgan Stanley and Progressive Insurance. With over 13 years of experience, Olson has developed expertise in office tenant representation, leasing and sales.

“We congratulate Keith on achieving the prestigious SIOR designation,” says N. Kurt Mumm, Cushman & Wakefield Iowa Commercial Advisors President. “He is a tremendous asset to our company and this designation further supports his superior service to his clients and professionalism.”