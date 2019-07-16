Just Released

JOE MURPHY RECOGNIZED AS ACCE 40 UNDER 40 AWARD RECIPIENT

Joe Murphy, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Policy at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, has been awarded the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) 2019 40 Under 40 award.

The 40 Under 40 award is a new honor presented by ACCE meant to highlight the brightest men and women under the age of 40 in the chamber industry.

This award recognizes young professionals who have demonstrated significant success in their career and made noteworthy contributions to their community. Each award recipient has made a remarkable impact on the chamber industry, fostering a positive impact in their community.

This year’s competition drew more than 118 nominations on behalf of young professionals in the chamber industry. Candidates for this honor demonstrated meaningful involvement in the advancement of their community and proven professional success within their chamber.

Murphy is responsible for the overall direction, identification and management of government affairs and public policy development for the Greater Des Moines Partnership. During his time at The Partnership, he has overseen the organization’s advocacy efforts that have led to a number of positive outcomes for the region, working on legislative priorities including tax reform, the Future Ready Iowa Act, water quality and more. Murphy is also responsible for the overall organization and management of The Partnership’s annual DMDC trip to Washington, D.C.

“I am thankful to ACCE for this award as well as my teammates at the Greater Des Moines Partnership for their continued support,” Murphy said. “I am committed to working with our elected officials at all levels to advance policies that lead to meaningful economic development growth for Greater Des Moines.”

The full 40 Under 40 class was announced publicly at the ACCE Annual Convention in Long Beach, California. Following the Convention, award recipients will be featured in the summer 2019 Chamber Executive magazine issue set to release in August.