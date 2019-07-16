Just Released

Hildebrandt, Losh, Trane Win Bank Iowa’s Spirit of Chandy Scholarship

Eleanor Hildebrandt, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and Haley Losh and Reuben Trane IV, both seniors at Valley High School, have been selected from Bank Iowa’s Des Moines region as recipients of the Spirit of Chandy Scholarship. The winners will each receive a $500 scholarship.

Bank Iowa awards more than 20 $500 scholarships to commendable high school students across the state annually. The scholarship honors Bank Iowa Co-founder Harry Barr’s daughter, Chandy Barr Clanton, who passed away in 2009. Students are selected based on academics, character, leadership, honors/awards received and participation in school and community activities, including swimming, biking, running and flying — a few things Chandy was passionate about.

The application process asks students to complete an essay describing personal strengths, as well as education and career goals.

“It’s an honor to be able to give back by supporting these distinguished students in their higher education journey,” said John Rathjen, Bank Iowa’s regional president. “Investing in our local young people is very important for our community’s future.”