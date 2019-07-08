Just Released

Knapp Properties has a new VP of Brokerage Services

Knapp Properties is proud to announce that Angela (Angie) Tessau, CCIM, has joined its Brokerage Team as a Vice President of Brokerage Services. Angie brings with her nearly two decades of real estate experience and will assist with Knapp’s current portfolio of projects as well as their large list of third party clients.

Tessau attended the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance with an emphasis in real estate. Angie became a real estate broker in 2002 and attained the CCIM designation in 2003. While working for her family business, she gained experience in property management, brokerage and development. She also worked for Kum & Go as an Asset Manager.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Knapp Properties brokerage team,” says Tessau. “Brokerage has been a primary focus throughout my career and I look forward to adding my experience to the team’s already impressive resumé.”

Angie is actively involved in the real estate industry and community. She is a member of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) and a former board member for the Iowa CCIM Chapter. Additionally, Angie serves on the Board for Wildwood Hills Ranch of Iowa and is passionate about supporting Iowa’s most vulnerable youth.

In her free time, Angie enjoys spending time with her husband and their three sons, practicing yoga, reading, taking her dog (Willie) to the dog park, traveling, and has a strong devotion to her faith, family and friends.