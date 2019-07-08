Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Resurrects Jazz in July Free Summer Concert Series

For 40 years, the Jazz in July program served the Greater Des Moines community with various free jazz concerts until it ended abruptly following its 2017 season. Now, Hoyt Sherman Place with the help of its co-sponsors Principal Foundation and Faegre Baker Daniels plans to revive the series with three live performances both on its lawn and inside its historic theater for at least the next two years, initially.

“The Jazz in July series is a great fit for our mission …to serve all residents of Central Iowa… and our more recent goal of re-engaging the front lawn. The artists signed up for the first year promise to bring the program back bigger and better than ever and during year two we will be able to show off and utilize the new East Lobby Restroom Annex,” says Hoyt Sherman Place Executive Director, Robert Warren.

The full Jazz in July schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 11

6–7 p.m. Sam Salomone Quartet outside on The John & Penny Krantz Stage

7–9 p.m. Vocalist Charmin Michelle inside on The Theater Stage



Friday, July 19

6–7 p.m. Steve Grismore Quartet outside on The John & Penny Krantz Stage

7:30–9 p.m. Vocalist Debbie Duncan inside on The Theater Stage



Thursday, July 25

6–7 p.m. Chris Oatts Quartet outside on The John & Penny Krantz Stage

7:30–9 p.m. Damani Phillips presents Jazz and Strings inside on The Theater Stage

Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chairs and will be able to purchase local food vendor fare and beverages provided by the venue on-site, rain or shine. For additional information about Jazz in July and the benefits of becoming a Hoyt Sherman Place Member, including presale opportunities, please visit www.hoytsherman.org.