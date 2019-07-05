Just Released

80/35 returns next week with more live music and a refreshed layout; more than 40 bands on 5 stages in downtown Des Moines

80/35 is rolling out a refreshed look when it lands Western Gateway Park downtown Des Moines on Friday and Saturday, July 12 & 13. The 12th annual music festival expands its ticketed area to two stages that will feature 16 acts over the weekend. The free area will continue to feature three stages of music with more than 30 performances, a kids zone, art installations, and food and drink vendors. The festival’s footprint remains surrounding Western Gateway Park — with free area activities shifting farther west toward the Pappajohn Sculpture Park and a featured stage on Grand Ave. View the new festival grounds map at 80-35.com.

As the signature event of the non-profit Des Moines Music Coalition, 80/35 proceeds are invested back into the community through programs that work to enhance the music scene in Des Moines. These programs include summer music camps and afterschool programming for middle school students, Music Fellowship — a career-focused education initiative that offers local musicians rigorous training and mentorship across all facets of the music industry — and Music University: a conference to connect local musicians with music industry experts, resources for musicians and advocacy for issues important to the music scene.

Music

Hy-Vee Main Stage: This is where you gain the full experience of 80/35 with an explosive showcase of mainstream and indie national talent. Catch headlining performances by alt rock heroes known for numerous critically acclaimed albums and the smash single “Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man and Americana/powerhouse blues vocalist of “Ex’s & Oh’s” fame Elle King. They Hy-Vee Main Stage also features the indie rock anthems of Metric, a dance pop party courtesy of MisterWives, the iconic Liz Phair, British alt rocker YUNGBLUD and more. Tickets required.

Kum & Go Stage: Folk, hip-hop, indie rock and more — featuring Midwestern folk rock songstress Lissie, Americana band Murder By Death, art rap from also-comedian Open Mike Eagle, New Zealand indie rockers The Beths, and much more! Tickets required.

Nationwide Stage: Regional and Iowa based acts including local legends The Envy Corps, Nebraska soul outfit Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal as well a performances by DICKIE, Druids, MarKaus and many more. Free.

Gen Z Showcase: Showcasing performances by talented high school and middle school musicians, including Queen Kenzie, COLDSAINT, EleanorGrace, DMMC Summer Camps, Girls Rock! Des Moines and more. With a range of genres and ages, the Gen Z Showcase provides an opportunity for young musicians to gain performance experience in a festival setting. Free.

Iowa Public Radio Live Sessions: Iowa Public Radio Studio One hosts exclusive live sessions and interviews with 80/35 acts at the IPR Live Sessions Stage on 13th Street. Follow @IowaPublicRadio on Twitter for updates during the festival. Free.

Official 80/35 After Party: Head over to Wooly’s (504 E. Locust) for a special DJ Set by Emily Haines of Metric on Friday, July 12. Doors 10:30PM, Show 11:30PM. $5 in advance. $5 day of with a festival wristband, $10 without. 21+ Only.

Activities (All activities below do not require a ticket)

Performing Arts Showcase Sponsored By Principal: The 2019 Performing Arts Showcase sponsored by Principal is an opportunity for local entertainment groups to show off their talent. Located on Grand Ave. near the Nationwide Stage, the Performing Arts Showcase is free to all festival attendees. Stay tuned for the schedule of performances!

Wells Fargo Community Village: A hub for showcasing all things Des Moines with activities provided by local organizations and nonprofits.

MidAmerican Energy Charging Stations: Stay connected during the festival by charging your phone courtesy of MidAmerican Energy. Located at 12th and Locust St.

DMMC Booth: Learn about the non-profit behind 80/35. Stop by the booth for information on the festival and what the Des Moines Music Coalition is doing in the community.

Monster Energy Breakdancers: Featuring some of the best breakdancers in the country! Located on Locust St., west of 13th.

Sammons Kids Zone: Free activities for children of all ages from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday and 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The zone includes large inflatables, face-painting, hula hooping, and more.

Shopping

Find clothing, jewelry, art, body painting and more by local and regional vendors.

Merch Tent: Official 80/35 merchandise (t-shirts, hats, fannie packs, stickers, and more) and band merch will be available for purchase at the Merch Tent on Locust St., east of 13th.

Merchandise Vendors: A wide variety of vendors will be selling things like clothing, jewelry and accessories, art, tapestries, and more.

Food & Drink

Food: Banh me, Brafford Concessions, Caribbean Kitchen, Dumpling Darling, Edible Elegance, Flame, Grumpy J’s Gourmet Sliders, Gusto Pizza Co., Hardenbrook Concessions, Karams Mediterranean Grill, Roadside Tacos, Scornavacos Restaurant, Taco Loco, The Outside Scoop, Thelma’s, Top Bun Food Truck.

Beer: Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, White Claw Black Cherry, Lagunitas Sumpin Easy, Lagunitas DayTime, Peace Tree Orange Gose, Peace Tree Blonde Fatale, Lagunitas IPA, and Lagunitas Lagur.

Wine: Jasper Winery will have Iowa wines available, including: Un-Oaked Seyval Blanc (dry white), Behind the Shed Red (dry red), Front Porch (semi-sweet rose), Lucy Lane (sweet red), and Jasper Sangria.

Beer and wine will sell for $6 each.

Non-alcoholic Beverages: Select a variety of refreshing Coca-Cola products. Free UnityPoint Hydration Stations will be located on festival grounds for water refilling. Food vendors will also be selling nonalcoholic beverages.

Lagunitas Lounge: The exclusive Lagunitas Lounge is the only place at the festival to feature select Lagunitas beers, plus an assortment of mixed drinks. Located inside the ticketed area. Upgrade your 80/35 experience by purchasing a Lounge wristband for $25 (includes one free drink ticket). All DMMC Members and VIP pass holders get complimentary access to the Lounge. Featured Lagunitas Beers: Novel Pulp IPA, Phase Change Wet-Hopped Ale, CitruSinensis Pale Ale, Super Cluster Citra-hopped Mega Ale, A Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Hoppy Pale Wheat Ale, Aunt Sally with Berries & Mint Sour Ale, DayTime IPA, IPA.

Getting There: 80/35 is located at 12th and Locust St. in downtown Des Moines.

By Car: Street parking is available surrounding the festival grounds. Parking meters are free between 9:00 PM – 9:00 AM. Free parking is available in the Nationwide Parking Ramp at Mulberry and 12th St. after 5 PM on Friday and anytime Saturday.

By Bus: The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is providing late-night service on Route 60 to take you to and from the festival. Buses will run every 20 minutes until midnight on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. The pick-up and drop-off location is at 12th and High Street. For more information, visit: ridedart.com/content/how-get-8035-downtown-des-moines.

By Bicycle: Ride your bike and use our free secured bike parking during the festival sponsored by Meredith Corporation, located on Locust St. west of 13th St.

Upon Arrival: Exchange your ticket for a wristband or buy a ticket at the Ticketing Tent on festival grounds. The Ticketing Tent is now located on Locust St., between 10th and 12th St. If you only want to experience the free areas of the festival, you can enter the festival grounds anywhere. For the security and safety of all attendees, bags will be checked as you enter the festival grounds.

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now for $90 two-day pass, $50 Friday only one-day and $60 Saturday only one-day. Day of tickets will sell at the gate for $105 two-day, $55 Friday only one-day and $65 Saturday only one-day. Lagunitas Lounge wristbands are available in advance or day of for $25. Limited VIP passes remain for $220. View more ticketing information at 80-35.com. Kids 10 and under are free.



Links

Website – http://80-35.com

Facebook – http://facebook.com/8035musicfestival

Twitter – http://twitter.com/8035

Instagram – http://instagram.com/8035musicfest

Official Hashtag – #8035dsm

Request hi-res photos – jill@on-pitch.com

Schedule

Friday, July 12

Doors 4p.m.



Hy-Vee Main Stage

5:00 p.m. – YUNGBLUD

7:00 p.m. – Metric

9:30 p.m. – Elle King



Kum & Go Stage

6:00 p.m. – Murder By Death

8:30 p.m. – Lissie



Nationwide Stage (free stage)

5:00 p.m. – Hex Girls

5:45 p.m. – Squirrel Flower

6:45 p.m. – MarKaus

8:00 p.m. – Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

9:30 p.m. – Closed Format presents Disco Demolition



Gen Z Showcase (free stage)

4:30 p.m. – Jolie Seitz

6:15 p.m. – Plumero

8:15 p.m. – Queen Kenzie



IPR Live Sessions (free stage)

5:00 p.m. – Left is West

5:30 p.m. – Lissie

6:00 p.m. – Condor & Jaybird

6:30 p.m. – LAV.ISH

7:15 p.m. – Squirrel Flower

8:00 p.m. – Younger

8:45 p.m. – The Other Brothers



Saturday, July 13

Doors 11 a.m.



Hy-Vee Main Stage

12:00 p.m. – And The Kids

1:30 p.m. – XL (Sadat X & El Da Sensei) w/ DJ Kaos

3:15 p.m. – Dessa

5:00 p.m. – Liz Phair

7:00 p.m. – MisterWives

9:15 p.m. – Portugal. The Man



Kum & Go Stage

12:30 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk

2:30 p.m. – Dressy Bessy

4:15 p.m. – The Harmaleighs

6:00 p.m. – The Beths

8:15 p.m. – Open Mike Eagle



Nationwide Stage (free stage)

12:00 p.m. – Lady Revel

12:45 p.m. – Left is West

1:45 p.m. – Younger

2:45 p.m. – DICKIE

3:45 p.m. – The Other Brothers

4:45 p.m. – Crystal City

5:45 p.m. – Druids

6:45 p.m. – LAV.ISH

7:45 p.m. – The Envy Corps

9:30 p.m. – DJ Raj and Friends



Gen Z Showcase (free stage)

11:30 a.m. – DMMC Summer Camps – Rock

1:00 p.m. – DMMC Summer Camps – Hip-Hop

2:30 p.m. – Girls Rock! DSM

4:15 p.m. – Greta & Adaline Akers

6:15 p.m. – EleanorGrace

8:15 p.m. – COLDSAINT



IPR Live Sessions (free stage)

12:45 p.m. – Ellisa Sun

1:30 p.m. – Crystal City

2:15 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk

3:00 p.m. – And The Kids

3:45 p.m. – MarKaus

4:30 p.m. – Hex Girls

5:15 p.m. – Dressy Bessy

6:00 p.m. – DICKIE

6:45 p.m. – The Harmaleighs

7:30 p.m. – Dessa

8:15 p.m. – Surf Zombies