Just Released

Hoyt Sherman Place Breaks Ground On The Next 100 Years, Announces History-Making Funding

Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation broke ground today on The Center for Artists and Education as it prepares to serve audiences for The Next 100 Years.

The Center for Artists and Education at Hoyt Sherman Place is a three-story, 9000 sq. ft. expansion on the north side of the historic theater. Nothing in the original structure will change, with the exception of a couple of new doors and adjoining hallways. The first floor of the expansion will feature a rehearsal space the same size and dimensions as the existing stage, along with dressing rooms, laundry facilities, showers and other amenities demanded by traveling artists.

The second floor will include additional restrooms and a large rentable event space to be used for meetings, lunches, dinners, receptions, and other events. Administrative offices will move to the third floor of the expansion, allowing for the eventual restoration of mansion rooms, including Hoyt and Sara Sherman’s bedroom suite.

Other improvements will be made to the northwest side of the building to accommodate increased concession sales. And, for some, the most important addition will be new restroom facilities located on the east side of the building, complete with a separate lobby, to be used during all events.

“As of yesterday, at the close of FY19, for the first time in the 25-year history of Hoyt Sherman Place Foundation, theater events now turn a profit as a stand-alone operation. That means that every contributed dollar is now dedicated to keeping the mansion and art galleries free and open to the public, to the restoration and maintenance of our extensive art collection, as well as supporting our educational and community outreach programs like Project S.T.A.G.E. and Jazz in July,” said Robert Warren, Hoyt Sherman Place Executive Director.

Warren continued, saying, “Today we officially begin the construction of what is most likely the last addition to this magnificent place. And we do so with our endowment fund fully restored, and the Foundation is completely debt free.”

As for funding the expansion, Warren reports that more than $4 million of new money has been raised toward the project budget of $4.5 million. If the Foundation chooses to use the existing building reserve fund, the project is fully funded. However, in the interest of preserving that fund, the Foundation will continue to solicit donations.

With construction officially underway, a move-in date is projected sometime in January 2020.