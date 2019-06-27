Just Released

New Iowa State Bar Association President

Willard “Bill” Boyd III, a member of Nyemaster Goode’s Business, Finance and Real Estate Department, will serve as the 133rd President of The Iowa State Bar Association, during the 2019-2020 year.

Boyd was born and raised in Iowa City, attended undergrad at the University of Michigan, the University of Iowa College of Law for his J.D, then launched his career as a lawyer in Washington, D.C. before ultimately coming back to Iowa. He has been working for Nyemaster Goode, the state’s largest law firm, for 25 years, primarily in business transactional matters.

Boyd has served in various leadership roles within the bar association – as a section and committee chair and as a member of the Board of Governors. He was serving on the Business Law Section Council when he spearheaded an update to Iowa’s Nonprofit Corporation Act, which was ultimately adopted by the state legislature. He also served in ABA leadership roles and as president of the Polk County Bar Association. Years of involvement at varying levels with legal associations made clear what he sees as his number one priority as the incoming ISBA president: member engagement.

“The Iowa State Bar Association is a membership organization, so membership is vital to the success and sustainability of the association. My objective is to focus on member engagement in different ways – especially with the sections and committees, making sure they are active,” he said.

The Iowa State Bar Association is an organization that facilitates professional growth and collegiality among Iowa attorneys. The association represents approximately 8,000 lawyers from all practice areas across the state.

“Like many Iowa lawyers, I consider my involvement in The Iowa State Bar Association an important part of my career. I very much appreciate the opportunity to serve as president. It is a great honor for me,” said Boyd.

Whitfield & Eddy attorney elected as Vice President of the ISBA

The Iowa State Bar Association has elected its 2019-2020 slate of leadership, and Anjela A. Shutts, a family law attorney at Whitfield & Eddy Law in Des Moines, was elected as an officer in line for the presidency.

Shutts will serve as the Vice President of The Iowa State Bar Association from now until June 2020, then President-elect for an additional year before becoming the 135th President of the ISBA during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Shutts received her J.D. from Drake University Law School in 1996, and her undergraduate degree at Luther College. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a sought-after speaker on Iowa family law topics. She was named to the Iowa Family Law Case Processing Reform Task Force Steering Committee and is also a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission for Polk County. In 2016, Shutts was named as vice-chair to the Iowa Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission.

Shutts was recognized by The Des Moines Register as one of the Fifteen People to Watch in 2019. She received the Polk County Women Attorneys Willie Stevenson Glanton Award, the Iowa Supreme Court Voice of Justice Award, and the Luther College Distinguished Service Award in 2018. She was presented the Polk County Bar Association Award of Merit in 2017.

Administrative Law Judge elected to The Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors

Henry Hamilton III, a Federal Administrative Law Judge, has been elected to serve on The Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors beginning in June 2019.

Hamilton will represent District 5C (Polk County) on the ISBA Board of Governors. He has previously served as a Senior Trial Attorney and Administrative Judge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a Magistrate Judge in the Polk County District Associate Court and an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Des Moines. He has previously served as the president of the Iowa Chapter of the National Bar Association and received the National Bar Association’s prestigious President’s Award.

Des Moines attorney elected to The Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors

David Nelmark, an attorney at Gislason & Hunter LLP in Des Moines, has been elected to serve on The Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors beginning in June 2019.

Nelmark will represent District 5C (Polk County) on the Board of Governors. He is a native of Urbandale, received his undergraduate degrees from Drake University, and J.D. from Stanford University in 2005. He previously served as president of the Polk County Bar Association and as President of the American Mock Trial Association. At Gislason & Hunter, Nelmark primarily practices in civil and intellectual property litigation.

Davis Brown attorney will serve as 2019-2020 ISBA YLD President

Abhay Nadipuram, an attorney at the Davis Brown Law Firm in Des Moines, will serve as the 2019-2020 President of The Iowa State Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. Nadipuram previously served as President-elect and Secretary of that organization, as well as on the Board of Governors of The Iowa State Bar Association.

“The YLD is an organization that serves a critical role. The YLD makes the lives of Iowa’s young lawyers better. To that end, the YLD has become a national leader in the conversation about law student debt and legal education reform. We are also focusing on ways to improve young lawyer health and wellness, and diversity the bar,” said Nadipuram.

Nadipuram joined Davis Brown in July 2017 as an associate in the litigation division, where he helps individuals and businesses in a variety of litigation, including insurance defense, construction, real estate, professional liability, commercial and business litigation, agricultural-related litigation, lemon law, administrative law and municipal law. Prior to joining Davis Brown, Abhay was in-house counsel at the Principal Financial Group. He began his litigation career in Cedar Rapids, practicing primarily insurance defense. He received his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2013.

“I look forward to an exciting year working with our engaged and motivated Executive Council, the ISBA Board of Governors and ISBA President Bill Boyd to fulfill our mission of improving the lives of Iowa’s young lawyers,” said Nadipuram.

Luzzie receives annual ISBA pro bono award

A key figure in the original design and implementation of Iowa Legal Aid’s pro bono efforts was awarded the annual Rolland E. Grefe Pro Bono Publico Award at the June 12 Awards Gala that capped off the 2019 Iowa State Bar Association Annual Meeting.

After receiving her law degree from the University of Chicago in 1975, Luzzie spent four years in the Minnesota Attorney General’s office and a year in clinical law at the University of Iowa before joining Iowa Legal Aid. Within two years of joining what was then known as Legal Services Corporation of Iowa, she began implementing pro bono programs. In addition to playing a major role in developing pro bono programs for Iowa Legal Aid, “she also provided support for staff and volunteers doing pro bono activities,” said her long-time colleague, friend, and former Iowa Legal Aid Executive Director, Dennis Groenenboom. Luzzie retired earlier this year as deputy director of litigation for Iowa Legal Aid.

The Rolland Grefe award was established by Mary Grefe in memory of her late husband, Rollie, and in recognition of his long service to the ISBA, as well as his support for access to justice for all people. This year’s honoree highlights the fact that pro bono is done most effectively when there is a solid foundation and infrastructure in place to support volunteer attorneys doing pro bono work.

“I am pleased and honored on behalf of the Grefe family and The Iowa State Bar Association to present the 2019 Rolland E. Grefe Pro Bono Publico Award to Chris Luzzie,” said ISBA President-elect Jerry Schnurr III. “Please join me in recognizing and thanking Chris for her many years of spearheading and organizing pro bono programs that improve the legal profession and citizens’ lives in Iowa.”