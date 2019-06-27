Just Released

IRONMAN ANNOUNCES DES MOINES AS HOST CITY OF NEW 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 TRIATHLON

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Group company, is excited to announce that Des Moines has been selected as a new multi-year host venue, beginning with the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship. Certified Piedmontese Beef will serve as the title partner for the new triathlon taking place on June 21, 2020. General registration for the inaugural Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines triathlon will open on Tuesday, July 9 with more information available at www.ironman.com/desmoines70.3.

“We are excited to have a first-class city like Des Moines, Iowa join the IRONMAN 70.3 series of events,” said Shane Facteau, Chief Operations Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “As we went through a process to identify new host cities in the Central United States, the response that we witnessed by our athletes and the local Des Moines community was incredible. Couple this with the experience that the city brings with hosting championship events and it was the right opportunity to add Des Moines to the IRONMAN `Ohana. From the beautiful Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park, Des Moines and the surrounding area has a great deal to offer and we look forward to our future here.”

Iowa’s capital city and its surrounding communities boast big amenities in a safe and accessible location. Greater Des Moines provides all the adventure and reward of a high-profile city without the inflated cost. Cultural events and festivals coupled with bike trails, parks, and lakes give residents and visitors of all ages plenty to do and see in Des Moines. Getting to the metro is easy from virtually any location worldwide as seven airlines service the Des Moines International Airport. Additionally, a quarter of the U.S. population is within a one-day drive. More than 13,000 hotel rooms and 1,000 locally owned restaurants greet visitors as they arrive to enjoy the area. Des Moines was also recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top-five place to live in the United States.

“Like any great sports drama, this journey was filled with intrigue, teamwork and ultimately ended with a championship,” said Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines. “The passion and commitment of our community was on full display during this journey. We are thrilled to be entering into a multi-year agreement with IRONMAN, and excited for the impact it will have on our region.”

The 2020 Certified Piedmontese 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines, taking place on Sunday, June 21, 2020, will be a flat, quick course covering Des Moines, West Des Moines, and areas of rural Polk County. This is the perfect IRONMAN 70.3 venue for athletes who want to set their personal best. Starting with the swim in Gray’s Lake just miles from the heart of downtown Des Moines, athletes will take on calm, moderate waters as they do a single-loop swim course. As athletes leave transition on their bikes, they’ll begin to conquer a completely closed bike course that rolls through scenic Water Works Park, brand-new roads in West Des Moines and the rural beauty of Iowa that will take cyclists through a mix of corn fields and city views. It truly is a “Field of Dreams”. Rolling hills and flat roads will highlight a course that’s inviting to all athletes striving for a personal best. Once off the bike, athletes will begin their run course at Gray’s Lake Park and make their way towards downtown Des Moines. A two-loop run course will highlight the Des Moines River, Raccoon River, the State Capitol, and Pappajohn Sculpture Park, as well as many of Des Moines’s favorite restaurants and shops, making this a course all athletes and spectators will enjoy. The lively finish line of the 2020 Certified Piedmontese 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines is located on Court Avenue, the entertainment destination in beautiful Downtown Des Moines. It is nestled between the historic Polk County Courthouse and the Des Moines River. Period streetlamps, planters and park benches dot the sidewalks, which will be filled with fans and spectators excited to share their high fives, cow bell rings and congratulations for each finisher as they cross the finish line!

General registration for 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines triathlon will open on Tuesday, July 9. The event will offer 75 age-group qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupо̄, New Zealand. A professional prize purse will be published at a later date.

Certified Piedmontese Beef joins the IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines as title sponsor of the inaugural race:

As the Official Beef of the IRONMAN U.S. Series, Certified Piedmontese Beef will expand its partnership with IRONMAN to sponsor the IRONMAN 70.3 Des Moines triathlon. Certified Piedmontese beef is a naturally lean and nutritious beef that’s low in fat and calories yet high in protein, providing IRONMAN athletes and their families with a healthier beef option. Originating from the Piedmont region of Italy, the breed was first introduced to North America in the 1970s; today, the cattle are raised by select family ranchers across the Great Plains. Certified Piedmontese cattle are raised through a ranch-to-fork approach that ensures traceability, environmental sustainability, humane animal handling, and responsible resource management at every step. Certified Piedmontese beef is verified all natural, which means the cattle are never given antibiotics, steroids, or hormones. Countless athletes across the country rave about the exceptional quality and nutritional profile of Certified Piedmontese beef.

“Certified Piedmontese is proud to partner with IRONMAN to bring this event to the city of Des Moines, especially given our Midwestern roots,” said Shane Peed, General Manager for Certified Piedmontese Beef. “Our goal is to not only fuel IRONMAN athletes’ journey to the finish line with our lean, verified natural, protein-packed beef, but also to offer ongoing support to the IRONMAN community and the communities in which these events are held.”

To kick-off the title partnership and show their commitment to Des Moines, Certified Piedmontese Beef has teamed up with the IRONMAN Foundation to donate 2,000 pounds of frozen Certified Piedmontese ground beef to the Food Bank of Iowa. The generous donation comes in conjunction with the IRONMAN Foundation’s $25,000 in grant funding that is set to be distributed to local nonprofit initiatives in IRONMAN’s newest race community.

For more information on the 2020 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Des Moines triathlon, visit www.ironman.com/desmoines.