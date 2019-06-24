Just Released

Summer Rookie Training and Soap Box Derby Race

The Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby’s racing season has come to a close, but the racing isn’t done. 2019 Summer Rookie Training and Race

Did you miss the Spring Rookie Day in April? Here’s your second chance. The Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby Association is hosting a Summer Rookie Training and Race on July 27, at 9 a.m. at the Ewing Park Soap Box racetrack.*

This event is for children ages 7-18 and their parents to learn the basics of soap box derby racing and test out their driving skills on the racetrack in Ewing Park with the assistance of current racers and their families. Association cars and helmets will be available for kids to use during the event. This is the perfect opportunity to see what derby racing is all about.

After training, the Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby will be hosting a Rookie Race for the new rookie drivers to test their skills against each other. The Rookie Training and Race is a free event, and all are welcome to join.

The Rookie Training and Race is a great opportunity for new racers to prepare for the 2019 Fall racing season. The Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby will be hosting a Fall All-American race weekend on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Ewing Park Soap Box racetrack.

For additional information, visit the Greater Des Moines Soap Box Derby website at www.dmsoapbox.com or contact the association at dmsoapbox@gmail.com.

*1701 E. McKinley Ave., Des Moines