Just Released

Johnston Senior Winners of Bill Riley Talent Search

At Johnston Green Days 50th Anniversary Celebration on June 15, the Bill Riley Talent Search Senior winners were announced by the 1982 BRTS Champion High-Tenor Doug Cline of “The Buffalo Heads Quartet,” on left, and the “Queen of Green” Debra Heldt of Charter Bank, on right, both are from Johnston.

Third place winner Emma Tollari, 13, of Altoona & standing next to Doug, danced to ”Possibility” and won $60 from BRTS sponsor Charter Bank.

Second place winner Jenna Krause, 21, of Johnston & in the middle, performed her violin solo “Saint-Saens, Violin Concerto No. 3, Movement 1” and won $80 from Charter Bank.

First Place winner Abby Kate Boeschen, 17, of Johnston & standing next to Deb, will perform her Italian opera solo “Quel Giuardo IL Cavaliere” aria at the Iowa State Fair, and won $100 from Charter Bank.

Both Doug and Debra said this year’s group of 13 Seniors was the most talented group of Seniors they have admired in the past 16 years of Bill Riley Talent Search at Johnston Green Days, where the audience loves to admire and cheer on our youth! And, we thank Iowa sponsor Hy-Vee for their statewide support of BRTS, too.