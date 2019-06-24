Just Released

DENNIS DEYOUNG THE GRAND ILLUSION 40TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM TOUR

Coming to Hoyt Sherman Place – Friday, Nov.22 at 8 p.m.

In 1977, history was made upon the release of THE GRAND ILLUSION album. DENNIS DEYOUNG AND THE MUSIC OF STYX celebrate that history by performing the album in its entirety plus all eight Top Ten hits “Lady,” “Babe,” “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Best of Times,” “Mr. Roboto,” plus classic rock anthems “Renegade,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Suite Madame Blue,” and many more.

Dennis DeYoung is a founding member of STYX and the lead singer and songwriter on seven of the bands eight Top Ten hits. Dennis is a legendary singer, songwriter, keyboardist, composer and record producer with a career spanning over 40 years. His voice is one of the most recognizable in the music world today and continues to inspire new generations of fans. THE ORIGINAL VOICE…ALL THE CLASSIC HITS…ALL THE MEMORIES…ONE UNFORGETTABLE EVENING.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 28 at 12 p.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For additional information about the benefits of becoming a Hoyt Sherman Place Member, including presale opportunities, please visit www.hoytsherman.org