BLACKBERRY SMOKE “TILL THE WHEELS FALL OFF” FALL HEADLINE TOUR

Hoyt Sherman Place – Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Blackberry Smoke will embark on their extensive “Till The Wheels Fall Off” headline tour this fall with stopping at Hoyt Sherman Place on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale this Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m.

Blackberry Smoke is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of their new album, Find A Light. The album debuted as the best-selling Country and Americana/Folk album in the country, entered at #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums chart. Of the album, NPR Music praises, “…Find a Light pushes the envelope while providing that famous Blackberry Smoke autonomy, delivered with soulful vocals, haunting harmonies and kick ass songs,” while Relix declares, “Blackberry Smoke have long been heirs to the road-warrior mantle established by their classic-rock and country heroes. And, with their sixth full-length album, Find A Light, the quintet has now firmly established an authentic legacy of their own.”

Following the album’s release, Blackberry Smoke returned to the studio and recorded The Southern Ground Sessions. Created as an accompaniment to Find A Light, the 6-song EP was recorded live at Southern Ground studio in Nashville, TN and features acoustic versions of five album tracks as well as a rendition of Tom Petty’s “You Got Lucky” featuring Amanda Shires. Of the EP,Rolling Stone Country praises, “Blackberry Smoke’s crunchy Southern rock may be made for fuzzed-out electric guitars, but their songs sure do translate well to being played acoustically,” while Guitar World states, “With the new EP, a band that has defied critics to pigeonhole them have further proven that there is no one genre that can contain their versatile sound.”

Blackberry Smoke is Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards). Since their debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length records and has toured relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, Blackberry Smoke remains committed to charitable work and has raised over $250,000 benefiting children’s cancer research.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For additional information about the benefits of becoming a Hoyt Sherman Place Member, including presale opportunities, please visit www.hoytsherman.org