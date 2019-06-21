Just Released

Health Department offers free HIV testing in honor National HIV Testing Day

The Polk County Health Department will offer free HIV testing on Thursday, June 27, in honor of National HIV Testing Day. Testing will take place from 10:30 AM to 3 PM in the Health Department’s outreach trailer located in our parking lot. (1907 Carpenter Ave.)



About 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, and one in seven of them don’t know they have it. Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. Individuals from high-risk populations such as men who have sex with men, individuals who inject drugs and share needles or equipment to inject drugs or are a heterosexual who has multiple partners and do not know their partner’s HIV status need to be tested more than once a year.

Individuals who are tested at the event will provide a light lunch, condoms and other contraceptives.

For more information about HIV and HIV testing, please visit our website www.polkcountyiowa.gov/health.