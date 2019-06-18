Just Released

Botanical Garden to Feature Artist Jess Quinn

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will display the work of Des Moines-based artist Jess Quinn and hold a reception to unveil the exhibit Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit, titled “Uncommonly Captured,” will feature botanically themed paintings created using oil paint on canvas. Subjects from the exhibit include roses, succulents and water lilies.

In her art, Quinn aims to recreate the botanical images that inspire her in nature. “Freezing these botanicals in time reveals how beautiful, though seemingly chaotic, and yet ultimately structured our world is,” Quinn said.

“Jess Quinn’s artistic study of flowers sparks a curiosity to explore the plant world,” Botanical Garden President and CEO Stephanie Jutila said. “’Uncommonly Captured’ invites visitors to view the Botanical Garden through a unique lens.”

The reception includes brief remarks from Quinn at 6 p.m., a chance to view and purchase her paintings, and a selection of complimentary beverages and light bites. The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are greatly appreciated at dmbotanicalgarden.com.

Quinn’s collection of artwork will be on display and available for purchase in the Botanical Garden’s North Gallery until Sept. 9, 2019.

A selection of images from the exhibit are available here: bit.ly/ngjune19