Just Released

Des Moines Art Center and Iowa International Center bring awareness to World Refugee Day

In honor of World Refugee Day, observed annually on June 20, the

Art Center and Iowa International Center present the following events that bring awareness to the plight of refugees throughout the world.

Self-Guided Tour of the Art Center’s collection inspired by World Refugee Day, June 15 – 23, during regular museum hours*

Film screening: Human Flow, a film by renowned artist Ai Weiwei, June 17 / 7 pm

Panel discussion: “See Me, Hear Me: Stories of Refugees in Des Moines,” June 20 / 7 pm

Self-Guided Tour

Art Center visitors may pick up a self-guided tour brochure highlighting a selection of works in the collection by artists who fled their native countries under duress and went on to create art that enriches and expands our human capacities for growth, curiosity and empathy.

Film Screening

Monday, June 17 / 7 pm

Human Flow, 2017

Ai Weiwei, director

2 hours 15 minutes / Rated PG-13

Levitt Auditorium / Free and open to the public



More than 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. Human Flow, an epic film journey led by the internationally renowned artist Ai Weiwei, gives a powerful visual expression to this massive human migration. The documentary sheds light on both the staggering scale of the refugee crisis and its profoundly personal human impact.



Panel Discussion

“See Me, Hear Me: Stories of Refugees in Des Moines”

Thursday, June 20 / 7 – 8:30 pm

Levitt Auditorium / Free and open to the public

This moderated panel discussion highlights personal stories from refugees in Iowa. Audience members will hear about their journeys, challenges and triumphs, honoring them as contributors to the diversity of the state. These speakers bring awareness of the continual need to assist refugee populations coming to Iowa.

The panelists are Sue Moe, from the ethnic Karen community; Wasan Waham from Baghdad, Iraq; and Sharon Ndikurugamba, who was born in Rwanda and grew up in Kenya. The moderator is Claudia Schabel, President of Schabel Solutions, who has more than a decade of experience as a Diversity and Inclusion strategist for Fortune 100 and 500 companies.

For more information, visit desmoinesartcenter.org.

* Museum Hours

Tuesday / Wednesday / Friday / 11 am – 4 pm

Thursday / 11 am – 9 pm

Saturday / Noon – 4 pm

Closed Monday



