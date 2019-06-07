Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 13

Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 136/7/2019
The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will launch the third season of Social Irrigation, its Thursday night summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies, June 13. The 15-week event features a wide variety of genres from artists across the region.
Each Thursday, the Garden will remain open until 9:30 p.m. with music from 6:30-8:45 p.m. Trellis Café will be open from 5-8 p.m. with entrees, small plates, craft beers and signature cocktails. Attendees can explore the Garden, play lawn games, participate in kids’ activities, see gardening demonstrations and talk with gardening experts during various weeks throughout the series.
EMC Insurance Companies is pleased to sponsor this dynamic series for the third time: “EMC is excited to announce our continued support for the Social Irrigation concert series,” said Mick Lovell, EMC executive vice president – operations. “Social Irrigation helps better our community with educational pop-up booths, family-friendly activities and musical genres to satisfy any fan.”
Botanical Garden President and CEO Stephanie Jutila said, “Plan on spending your Thursday evenings this summer at the Botanical Garden for Social Irrigation. Our 15-week line-up of live music is a perfect way to embrace summer in the city, while making memories with your friends, colleagues and family.”
Social Irrigation is included with the regular cost of admission (Members free; Adults $10; Seniors and Military $9; Students 4-17 $7; Children 3 and under free). Tickets and a detailed schedule are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/social.
The concert lineup includes:
June
13 Tony Valdez and the Rockets
20 Diplomats of Solid Sound
27 Parranderos Latin Combo
July
11 NOLA Jazz Band
18 Chad Elliot and the Redemptions
25 Gina Gedler Quartet
August
1 The Center State
8 Java Jews
15 The Maytags
22 Moors and McCumber
29 Parranderos Latin Combo
September
5 Dustin Smith Band
12 Kevin Burt
19 Victor and Penny
26 Max Wellman
Artists subject to change.