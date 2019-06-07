Just Released

Botanical Garden’s Summer Concert Series, Social Irrigation, Kicks Off June 13

The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden will launch the third season of Social Irrigation, its Thursday night summer concert series presented by EMC Insurance Companies, June 13. The 15-week event features a wide variety of genres from artists across the region.

Each Thursday, the Garden will remain open until 9:30 p.m. with music from 6:30-8:45 p.m. Trellis Café will be open from 5-8 p.m. with entrees, small plates, craft beers and signature cocktails. Attendees can explore the Garden, play lawn games, participate in kids’ activities, see gardening demonstrations and talk with gardening experts during various weeks throughout the series.

EMC Insurance Companies is pleased to sponsor this dynamic series for the third time: “EMC is excited to announce our continued support for the Social Irrigation concert series,” said Mick Lovell, EMC executive vice president – operations. “Social Irrigation helps better our community with educational pop-up booths, family-friendly activities and musical genres to satisfy any fan.”

Botanical Garden President and CEO Stephanie Jutila said, “Plan on spending your Thursday evenings this summer at the Botanical Garden for Social Irrigation. Our 15-week line-up of live music is a perfect way to embrace summer in the city, while making memories with your friends, colleagues and family.”

Social Irrigation is included with the regular cost of admission (Members free; Adults $10; Seniors and Military $9; Students 4-17 $7; Children 3 and under free). Tickets and a detailed schedule are available at dmbotanicalgarden.com/social.

The concert lineup includes:

June

13 Tony Valdez and the Rockets

20 Diplomats of Solid Sound

27 Parranderos Latin Combo

July

11 NOLA Jazz Band

18 Chad Elliot and the Redemptions

25 Gina Gedler Quartet

August

1 The Center State

8 Java Jews

15 The Maytags

22 Moors and McCumber

29 Parranderos Latin Combo

September

5 Dustin Smith Band

12 Kevin Burt

19 Victor and Penny

26 Max Wellman

Artists subject to change.