Just Released

First-Ever Pride Street Flags Set to Greet 20,000 Attendees for Des Moines Pride Fest

On Friday, June 7, Capital City Pride will kick-off the largest Pride Fest celebration in its 41-year history with a wide-range of events and activities for attendees. As part of this year’s celebration, more than 30 rainbow street flags in the East Village will greet attendees from all over the Midwest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and the 10th anniversary of marriage equality in Iowa.

“Every year we strive to bring the LGBTQ+ community together at this annual celebration of pride, and we can’t think of a better display of welcome and inclusion than the commemorative rainbow flags that are on display throughout the East Village,” said Dan Jansen, President, Capital City Pride. “The 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising is a historic date, and one that changed the LGBTQ+ community forever.”

Pride Fest Events:

Friday, June 7:

Adventureland Pride Pool Party – CCP will be kicking off Pride Fest with an all-day pool party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a discounted ticket price of $35. A bus will be made available from the Blazing Saddle for $5 each way throughout the day.

Silent Disco – The second annual Pride Silent Disco, sponsored by United Parcel Service (UPS), will start at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. for parents and students with adults owning the floor from 9 p.m. to midnight. This free event will be held at E. 5th St and Locust and will feature local DJs.

Big Freedia – Known as the Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia will kick off the entertainment on Friday night at 9 p.m. on the 107.5 KISS FM Mainstage located on E. 3rd and Locust. Big Freedia has collaborated with artists ranging from Sia, Elliphant, The Postal Service, Matt & Kim, Mannie Fresh, and Sylvan Esso. In 2016, Freedia was featured on Beyonce’s Grammy-winning single, “Formation.”

Saturday, June 8:

Pride Fun Run/Walk 5K – Sponsored by Wellmark and DLL Group, the second annual Pride Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. at the Brenton Skating Plaza. Registration and packet pickup can be done at Fleet Feet from 3-6 p.m. Presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke and his wife, Amy will be participating and showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Pet Parade – Sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, last year’s Pride Pet Parade featured more than 200 furry friends and this year is expected to bring more. This event will be held at the Brenton Skating Plaza starting at 9 a.m. The event is free to attend and $5 to participate with all proceeds going to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport.

Pride Yoga – In partnership with Pride Sports League and Power Life Des Moines, Pride Yoga will be held at the Brenton Skating Plaza at 11 a.m. All levels are welcome to attend this free class. Simply show up, bring a mat and celebrate good vibes.

10-Years of Love Reception – As a celebration to recognize the tenth anniversary of the Iowa Supreme Court’s unanimous decision, Varnum v Brien, CCP will host a reception for a chance to any LGBTQ+ couples to renew their vows. This event will feature a keynote by U.S. Presidential Candidate and Mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg and Executive Director of One Iowa, Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel.

Kids & Family Zone – Sponsored by Blank Children’s Hospital and Unity Point, this event will be held from 12-5 p.m. at Brenton Skating Plaza. From face painting to sprinklers, and a stage for kids to karaoke, this zone will be completely devoted to LGBTQ+ families, friends, and allies to celebrate Pride.

Meet the Candidates – As the 2020 election quickly approaches, seven presidential candidates along with local politicians will have a chance to share their views, policies, and visions to the Des Moines LGBTQ+ community. This event will be held at People’s Plaza at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m.

Presidential Candidates include:

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke

Former Congressman John K Delaney

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Governor Jay Inslee

Senator Bernie Sanders

Drag King DSM – As one of the largest drag king shows in the nation, Drag King DSM will kick off its second annual Pride Fest event at Wooly’s. Doors open at 5 p.m. Ten-dollar tickets can be purchased at www.dragkingdsm.com.

Parson James ­– South Carolina-born, Brooklyn-based singer and songwriter, Parson James will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. performing hits such as “Sinner Like You,” “Temple” and “Stole the Show,” his 2015 collaboration with Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo which he penned.

Elevate: Pride Edition w/ DJ/Producer Tracy Young ­– Global DJ and producer, Tracy Young (50 #1 Billboard Club Hits, 13 Madonna Remixes, + more) will spin the beats on the 1’s and 2’s all night for the first ever large-scale dance party in the 515! Local sensation DJ Church will be kicking things off starting at 10 p.m. at Wooly’s. Tickets can be purchased for $25 tickets at www.capitalcitypride.org.

Sunday, June 9:

Pride Progressive Worship – CCP will start the day with an uplifting, progressive, non-traditional service led by Pastor Debbie Griffin and the Downtown Disciples. Worship begins at 10 a.m. on the 107.5 KISS FM MainStage and is free to attend.

Pride Parade – A favorite Pride tradition begins at noon as Capital City Pride continues the tradition of our founders with the Pride Parade from the Statehouse and traveling west on Grand. This free event is not to be missed!

For a complete listing of events and registrations, visit: www.captialcitypride.org.







