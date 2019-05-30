Just Released

Iowa Water Festival publicizes water quality issues

A clean-water advocacy event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 23 at the Izaak Walton League, 4343 George Flagg Parkway. Musical entertainment will follow.

The festival will share information promoting waterway health and methods aimed at restoring Iowa’s land fertility using climate-smart agricultural practices.

“We believe the Iowa Water Festival can further the vision of the many by raising public awareness about the quality of life and the need to clean up our waterways for recreation and public health,” said Christine Curry, one of the event’s organizers.

Currently, more than 750 of Iowa’s waterways do not meet clean water standards, according to event organizers. Iowa’s agriculture watersheds feed into the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

“We’ve pulled together some of the leading experts in their fields to explain these issues to Iowans, and more importantly, to offer solutions to show them how we can take action that will lead to long-term changes to improve our state’s water quality,” Curry said.

The festival showcases a wide array of individuals and organizations who share the same concern for clean water. It features related artwork, music, dance and educational activities. This includes origami boats, water testing, Japanese fish painting, indigenous drumming, an authentic teepee, a dunk tank and more.

To learn more, donate to the festival or purchase a lunch ticket, visit www.iowawaterfestival.org.

About: Festival organizers Christine Curry and Sarah Spain, both Iowa native artists, developed the Iowa Water Festival to improve the quality of life in Iowa and to create awareness of the condition of Iowa’s water through educational activities, art, music and more. Both women have led humanitarian and environmental efforts around the United States and the globe.