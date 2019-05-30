Fun-filled Celebrate Waukee festival set for June 1

Just Released
Fun-filled Celebrate Waukee festival set for June 15/30/2019
The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held on Saturday, June 1.
Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 S. Warrior Lane
Some morning events take place in the Downtown Triangle located at Ashworth Drive and 6th Street
When: Saturday, June 1 – Throughout the day
Who: Waukee Community Festivals Committee, various Waukee businesses and organizations, Waukee community members, visitors