Fun-filled Celebrate Waukee festival set for June 1

The annual Celebrate Waukee festival, presented by the citizen-run Waukee Community Festivals Committee, will be held on Saturday, June 1.

Where: Waukee’s Centennial Park, 1255 S. Warrior Lane

Some morning events take place in the Downtown Triangle located at Ashworth Drive and 6th Street

When: Saturday, June 1 – Throughout the day

Who: Waukee Community Festivals Committee, various Waukee businesses and organizations, Waukee community members, visitors