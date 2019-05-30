Just Released

CHILL ON THE HILL IN PLEASANT HILL – FRIDAY NIGHT

Chill on the Hill kicks off this Friday evening with its Military Night at 4815 Maple Drive, Pleasant Hill — within the large grassy area next to Hy-Vee.

The first 100 military members get in for free with proper military ID (one ticket per person). This is a family-friendly event, so everyone is welcome (18 and younger get in for free). Admission is $10 and includes one free drink ticket. Music by Faculty Lounge; food from Top Bun food truck.

The 11th Annual Chill on the Hill offers attendees live music, beverages, food trucks and socializing. This year’s lineup of bands is better than ever and runs from 6-9 p.m.

Friday, May 31: Faculty Lounge – 4815 Maple Drive, Pleasant Hill

Upcoming Chill on the Hill events at Copper Creek Lake Park:

June 7: Gimikk

June 14: Royce Johns

June 21: Shock Collar

June 28: Ctrl C

July 12: Final Mix

Visit www.pleasanthillchamber.org/news-events/chill-on-the-hill for more information.