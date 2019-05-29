Just Released

Enjoy exclusive perks as a patron of the Des Moines Arts Festival

Community members, business leaders, artists, and art lovers are joining together as ambassadors for Iowa’s arts and culture scenes with a clear goal in mind: To keep the Des Moines Arts Festival the “Best Festival in the World” while increasing the quality of life in Central Iowa.

Together, theirs and your tax-deductible contributions to the Patron Program directly support the upcoming Festival June 28-30 in downtown Des Moines’ Western Gateway Park as well as boost the creative economy. Your investment has a significant impact on our community as proven by Bravo Greater Des Moines’ 2017 Regional Cultural Assessment, which recognizes that a healthy creative economy must include thriving individual artists as one of the cornerstones of arts and culture, and that the artist’s success results in the increased quality of life and economic development both for artists and the community as a whole.

But becoming a Des Moines Arts Festival Patron is not all work and no play. It also allows you to take advantage of exclusive perks at the Festival.

“The Patron Program ensures that our nationally recognized festival remains free for all to attend and continues to enrich the quality of life in Central Iowa for all,” said Stephen King, CFEE, Des Moines Arts Festival Executive Director. “Patron support donation levels encompass a wide range for all levels of giving and offer exclusive benefits as a way for us to say, ‘Thank You’.”

There are five patron levels ranging from $80 for “Friend of the Arts Patrons” to $2,500 for “Executive Circle Patrons.” Please visit the Festival website at http://desmoinesartsfestival.org/patron/ for more information and payment options, including the opportunity to pay online and a full list of benefits.

All patrons receive VIP credentials that provide exclusive access to the Patron-only Silent Rivers VIP Club with terrace seating overlooking the Hy-Vee Main Stage, VIP receptions, high-value networking, air-conditioned restroom facilities, package hold, light bites throughout each day, complimentary and discounted beverages, express lane service at food and beverage tents, drink coupons, complimentary valet parking, discounts on Festival merchandise, and a rolled or framed 2019 Commemorative Poster featuring the work of the 2019 Featured Artist, Karin Wagner Coron.

Higher levels of giving provide additional exclusive benefits including:

Name listed on the Official Festival Website. Hyperlink included if a company.

Name listed in the Official Festival Program Guide.

Framed, signed, limited edition of the 2019 Des Moines Arts Festival Commemorative Poster.

Invitation to the official invite-only Artist Breakfast and Awards on Sunday morning of the Festival at Centro!

Complimentary valet parking for two (2) at the Festival good for the entire weekend.

Access** for ten (10) to the Silent Rivers VIP Club on-site at the Festival that provides views of the Hy-Vee Main Stage, light culinary fare, private bar, exclusive programming, complimentary package hold, and high-value networking.

Two complimentary beverages per day/per person of the festival available at VIP Club bar, with discounted pricing thereafter.

Access ten (10) to the Patron-only Express Lane service at all food and beverage vending locations.

Access to the Patron-only air-conditioned restrooms

Ten additional complimentary drink coupons.

25% discount on Festival merchandise from the on-site Arts Festival Shop.

E-newsletter and special offers.

Becoming a patron of the Des Moines Arts Festival is the best way to become an integral part of Iowa’s arts and culture. Your tax-deductible contribution will help ensure that this celebrated community festival remains free to attend and continues to enrich the quality of life in Central Iowa.

*The Des Moines Arts Festival® is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. A portion of your contribution is tax deductible. A charitable contribution acknowledgment letter will be mailed for your records to the address provided.