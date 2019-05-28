Just Released

Ryan Bingham to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place on Thursday, Oct. 24

Americana singer-songwriter, musician, and actor, Ryan Bingham, will make a tour stop in Des Moines, IA on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Hoyt Sherman Place, in support of his most recent album, American Love Song.

After receiving critical acclaim for his first two studio album releases, 2007’s Mescalito and 2009’s Roadhouse Sun, Ryan Bingham collaborated with Grammy-winning producer T Bone Burnett on the soundtrack for the 2009 film Crazy Heart, including co-writing and performing the film’s award-winning theme song, “The Weary Kind.” The song earned Bingham an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and Critics’ Choice Award for “Best Song” in 2010, plus a Grammy Award for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media” in 2011.

The Americana Music Association honored Bingham with their top award, “Artist of the Year,” in 2010.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 11:00 AM and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.



For additional information about the benefits of becoming a Hoyt Sherman Place Member, including presale opportunities, please visit www.hoytsherman.org