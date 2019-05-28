Just Released

Botanical Garden’s Spring Luncheon is June 13

This year’s keynote speaker, Brie Arthur, is a foodscape consultant and best-selling author of The Foodscape Revolution. Arthur teaches about and promotes suburban foodscaping, a model of community development that incorporates sustainable, local food production. At the luncheon, Arthur will recommend crop and ornamental plant combinations ideal for incorporating edibles into beautiful gardens.

“Thoughtful design and management of landscapes is more important than ever as concerns of climate, water quality and invasive plants increase,” Arthur says. “I hope to inspire attendees to see the importance of cultivating food, as every locally grown crop helps reduce food miles.”

The event includes a book signing from 11-11:30 a.m., followed by lunch and a keynote presentation from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Brie’s passion for edible gardening will leave you with endless ideas to integrate crops into your garden,” Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden President and CEO Stephanie Jutila says. “Whether you garden in containers or have an extensive garden, the Spring Luncheon will provide you with tools and inspiration to grow more edibles.”

Spring Luncheon tickets are $95 and are available for purchase until June 6 at dmbotanicalgarden.com/springluncheon.