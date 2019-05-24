Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival Announces Karin Wagner Coron as the 2019 Commemorative Poster Artist; Girls Rock! Des Moines as the G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award Recipient

The Des Moines Arts Festival is honored to announce professional visual artist Karin Wagner Coron as the 2019 Des Moines Arts Festival Featured Artist. Her work, “Iowa Road,” was unveiled at last night’s Preview Celebration at the Des Moines Art Center and will appear on the 2019 Commemorative Poster. (The Commemorative Poster and other official DMAF merchandise will be available for purchase at two shops during the Festival June 28-30 in Western Gateway Park. Framed prints will also be available at our online store or at the Festival.)



Last night the Festival also proudly presented the fourth annual G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award. Girls Rock! Des Moines was honored for their commitment to and investment in their mission to empower girls through music education, creation and performance.



The annual G. David Hurd Innovator in the Arts Award recognizes an individual or organization that fully embodies innovation within the arts. “David Hurd was an extraordinary man with an extraordinary heart. He was passionate about Des Moines and its success,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “It was David’s passion and vision that made our community a better place to live, and that drives us each day to think outside the box to create opportunity.”

About Karin Wagner Coron:

Karin Wagner Coron is a Michigan native who is recognized as a Great Lakes Region artist. She received Bachelor of Fine Arts and Visual Arts Education degrees from Eastern Michigan University.

Her extensive national and international travel has enabled her to expand her landscape painting and drawing repertoire and her unique approach to landscape painting reflects her intense relationship with color and form. Her media includes oil paint on paper and canvas while drawing with oil pastels and other graphic media. She calls upon her observation of place, while also making her own “places” based on imperial experience.

She is currently a member of the WSG Gallery in Ann Arbor, Michigan and travels to and participates in Art Fairs across the Nation. Her work is held in collection by the University of Michigan and St Joseph Mercy Health care Systems, and numerous commercial institutions throughout the Midwest.

Her recent awards include:

· 2018 Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Best in Medium Kalamazoo Mi

· 2017 Art on the Rocks Best 2D and Best use of color, Marquette Mi

· 2017 Honorable Mention Lakefront Festival of Arts, Milwaukee Wi

About G. David Hurd:

G. David Hurd was the former CEO of Principal Financial Group and an influential community leader. During his life, Hurd chaired the Greater Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Federation, the Des Moines Development Corp. and the Downtown Partnership, organizations that eventually became the Greater Des Moines Partnership. He also was a longtime member of the Des Moines Arts Festival board of directors. Dave was described as a progressive thinker and a leader who was ahead of his time.

About Girls Rock! Des Moines:

Since 2013, Girls Rock! Des Moines has been empowering girls through music, education and collaboration. Back then, GR!DSM modeled its Summer Day Camp after the original Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls. In its first year of programming, GR!DSM held one session and served 23 girls. In its second year, GR!DSM held two camp sessions and served 35 girls and provided over $7000 in scholarships. In 2015, the Summer Day Camp program served 43 girls and the organization piloted its first Overnight Songwriting Camp. As the organization continues to grow, community partnerships and ongoing support have helped enable GR!DSM Year Round Programming which strives to meet the needs of girls across Des Moines and surrounding communities