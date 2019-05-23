Just Released

LESSING-FLYNN WINS NINE TELLY AWARDS FOR VIDEO PRODUCTION

Out of more than 50,000 total entries submitted in the 40th edition of The Telly Awards, with many coming from the world’s biggest and best-known brands, nine resulted in wins for Lessing-Flynn and six of its client-partners, including four silver awards and five bronze awards for marketing and branding videos produced in 2018.

The Telly Awards, which announced its latest winners on Tuesday, recognizes excellence in all forms of video production — from traditional broadcast TV commercials to online video content — as well as individual crafts such as directing, cinematography, animation and scriptwriting. Considered to be one of the most prestigious awards programs in the realm of commercial video production, The Telly Awards draws tens of thousands of entries from thousands of brands and organizations each year.

Lessing-Flynn, Iowa’s longest-standing advertising agency now in its 112th year of business, shares these nine awards with six client-partners: Ag Leader Technology, Bank Iowa, IMT Insurance, Kemin Industries, Sage Oil Vac and Vermeer Corporation. The Des Moines-based full-service advertising agency started its video department in 2016 and today has four team members dedicated to all phases of video production and animation. The team produced 93 client videos in 2018.

“In a few short years, we have gone from outsourcing all of our video production, to now orchestrating full-scale video productions and animated videos that tell our clients’ stories in creative and impactful ways,” said Lessing-Flynn creative director Joe Winn. “Clearly we’re on to something good and so long as we’re having fun and delivering high-quality content and results for clients, there’s no limit to what the Lessing-Flynn video team can do.”

2019 Silver Telly Winners

Vermeer Corporation “ROCK THE IRON ROAD SHOW”

Branded Content Campaign: Promotional

Branded Content Campaign: Promotional Vermeer Corporation “GARY VERMEER TRIBUTE”

Branded Content-General Corporate Image

Branded Content-General Corporate Image Sage Oil Vac “CLEANEST MAN ON THE JBSITE”

Branded Content Campaign: Promotional

Branded Content Campaign: Promotional Ag Leader Technology “I KNOW: PLANTING”

Branded Content Craft-Writing

2019 Bronze Telly Winner