Just Released

KDSM FOX 17 TEMPORARILY MOVES TO WHO CHANNEL 13.3 WHO-HD

WHO-HD announced today that they are assisting a fellow central Iowa broadcaster in their time of need. Effective at 8:30 a.m. this morning, central Iowans could watch KDSM Fox 17 over the air on WHO Channel 13.3. This move also enabled KDSM’s programming to return to DirectTV and DISH Network. Engineers at both stations are working together to facilitate the signal is broadcast in high definition.

Now all Central Iowans are able to watch KDSM Fox 17’s programming including Channel 13 News at 9 on Fox 17, Chicago Cubs baseball scheduled for later today and Saturday afternoon and St. Louis Cardinals baseball scheduled for Saturday evening.

The addition of KDSM programming on WHO’s signal will temporarily displace Antenna TV (WHO 13.3) and THIS TV (WHO 13.4) from the air. This programming will return when KDSM is able to return to Channel 17.

KDSM has been off over the air transmission as well as satellite providers since last Friday, May 17 when the transmission line at their Alleman transmitter site failed. Efforts to repair the transmitter transmission line have been delayed. KDSM has maintained programming of all their channels over Mediacom cable thanks to a separate fiber connection.