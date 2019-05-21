Just Released

WesleyLife Announces Key Leadership Hire

WesleyLife, Iowa’s most comprehensive provider of services for older adults, has announced the addition to its leadership roster of an administrator with a breadth of specialized experience that will help drive the organization’s growth strategy as it expands into a new market.

Amber Wentz joins WesleyLife – celebrating its 72nd anniversary this year – as Vice President of Information Solutions. Her role aligns technological processes with positions in the organization, which grow individuals who live lives of purpose, meaning and enhanced health.

Guided by Christian compassion, WesleyLife offers health and well-being services in 15 Iowa counties through their eight communities for healthy living, award-winning adult day programs and an array of home and community-based services.

“I’m thrilled that we’re bringing to the table someone with Amber’s unique skill set; she provides not only extensive and relevant experience, but also adds energy, focus, and passion to our mission,” Rob Kretzinger, CEO of WesleyLife, said.

“As increasing numbers of individuals seek our services, we’re called to support their well-being by creating programs and services that don’t stop at our walls, and that weave through all we do to help those we serve live as healthily as they can, as long as they can.”

Wentz comes to WesleyLife from MercyOne Newton – formerly Skiff Medical Center – where, as a Senior Director, she was responsible for all aspects of information technology.

In addition to serving as a senior leader the past seven years, Amber’s unique background has involved positions as a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing – and her degree also includes an informatics specialization from Walden University. Her combined understanding of nursing and informatics creates a unique qualification to serve WesleyLife team members, residents, clients and participants.

Wentz joined WesleyLife on May 20, and can be reached at AWentz@wesleylife.org.