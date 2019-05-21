Just Released

Celtic Music Association presents Doolin’ at Hoyt Sherman Place on Aug. 8

Doolin’ comprises six accomplished and eclectic musicians who have gained fame through their music. French in origin – though easily mistaken for Irish musicians – this sextet (guitar, bodhrán, violin, tin whistle, accordion/vocals, bass) brings a fresh approach to Irish music.

Inspired by the purest tradition, Doolin’ combines instrumentals, vocals and original compositions in a resolutely modern style. The group’s name derives from the little village of musical fame in Southwest Ireland.

Born in 2005 from an encounter between six accomplished musicians, Doolin’ have perfected a mixture of novel musical genres. The arrangements, at times taking their inspiration from pop-rock, folk, jazz, funk or even rap, emit great energy creating Irish music with a French touch.

Whilst some of the band were immersed in the world of traditional Irish music and others were active in the jazz scene or in the pop rock wave of the 1980s and 1990s, they found a common love in traditional Irish music. From ballads to furiously fast jigs, from their own compositions to traditional tunes, Doolin’ offers a rich palette of sound.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

For additional information about the benefits of becoming a Hoyt Sherman Place Member, including presale opportunities, please visit www.hoytsherman.org.