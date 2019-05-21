Just Released

Ankeny American Legion open house

The Ankeny American Legion Post is hosting an open house on June 23 from 1-3 p.m. to honor the Post’s 100th anniversary. The event is a chance for the public to tour the building and learn the history of the Post.

Legion posts allow war-time service members to connect socially with each other. But, the organization does more than provide a social outlet. The preamble of Legion constitution has outlined its objectives, which include service to community, state and nation. Nationally, the organization was instrumental in the drafting and passing of the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, known as the “G.I. Bill,” which provides college financial assistance and other benefits to veterans.

Ankeny McGovern-Albaugh Post #42 has 202 total members, with about 25 active in meetings and activities.

Membership in the Legion is restricted to military men and women who have served at least one day during designated war periods as follows:

WWI, April 6, 1917 – November 11, 1918,

WWII, December 7, 1941 – December 31, 946,

Korean War, June 25, 1950 – January 31, 1955

Vietnam War, February 28., 1961 – May 7, 1975,

Panama, December 20, 1989 – January 31,1990,

Gulf War/War on Terrorism, August 2, 1990 – present