Art Cullen, in conversation with Michael Gartner at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines

Cullen is editor of The Storm Lake Times, winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Editorial Writing and author of the new book, Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper.

Cullen will share his thoughts of working as a newspaper editor along with details from his new book as part of Central Presbyterian Church’s Jamie Wade Memorial Speaker Series on Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, 3829 Grand Avenue in Des Moines.

Hosting the conversation with Art Cullen, is Des Moines native Michael Gartner, author, journalist, lawyer, businessman and third-generation newspaperman. Both men have backgrounds from Iowa newspapers and have won Pulitzer prizes for editorial writing.

Cullen’s new book is part cultural history, part memoir — it explores the themes of family, community, immigration and diversity, the meaning of home, and the Heartland’s turbulent history and promising progressive future. Written by a small-town newspaper editor who has earned journalism’s highest honor, his book shows us an optimistic way forward — that there is still hope for us living in the Heartland of rural America.

The book is a culmination of Cullen’s 38 years of professional experience as a reporter, editor, observer of life in rural America. For more information on Art Cullen, see his online biography at www.artcullen.com/.

This event is free and open to the public. Copies of the new book will be available for purchase from Beaverdale Books. A reception and book signing will follow the presentation.

The Jamie Wade Memorial Speaker Series is named for prominent attorney and church member Jamie Wade (1948–2005), a life-long learner who appreciated diverse ideas and thought-provoking conversations. The series invites noteworthy speakers to address topics that are timely and of current interest to the church and the community.

