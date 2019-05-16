Just Released

Hicklin Power Sports of Ames Now Selling Polaris Off-Road Vehicles Acquires Line from Ames Power Sports

Hicklin Power Sports announced today that its Ames location has acquired the Polaris line of Off-Road Vehicles from Ames Power Sports. With the addition of Polaris, Hicklin of Ames will be offering ATVs, Side-by-Sides and Personal Watercraft at 919 E. Lincoln Way, Ames.

“We are very excited to add Polaris to our Ames dealership. For over half a century Polaris has been manufacturing top-tier, innovative products for all markets. With a wide variety of Polaris machines now available at both stores, we will be able to offer our customers enhanced sales and service for this great line of vehicles,” said Bart Hicklin, owner of Hicklin Power Sports.

Donna Rasmusson, owner of Ames Power Sports said, “we are pleased that Hicklin will be continuing to offer the Polaris line locally and look forward to helping them with a smooth transition.”

In operation since 2008 at 3160 S.E. Grimes Blvd., Grimes, Hicklin Power Sports is a full-service power sports dealership featuring Polaris, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Yamaha, KTM and Beta equipment. Hicklin of Ames, in business since 2018 under the Hicklin umbrella, is a full-service dealership for Honda, Can-Am, Sea-Doo and Polaris products.