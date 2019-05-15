Just Released

Focusing the Lens on Hunger in Central Iowa

On Wednesday, May 29, the Greater Des Moines Multi-Club Committee will host its fourth annual event bringing Rotarians from metro Des Moines clubs and the community together for education and networking. This event will be focused on hunger and food rescue throughout greater Des Moines.

The program will begin with a keynote speech by Sarai Rice of DMARC followed by a panel of local leaders addressing hunger and finding solutions. Reverend Rice, DMARC’s executive director, will share about the database that DMARC has developed to more effectively and efficiently serve those who go hungry.

When: Wednesday, May 29 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, West Des Moines, 205 S. 64th St.

Who: Rotarians, the Public & Media

Cost: $20 – All net proceeds will go to local non-profit agencies working in the field of hunger security.