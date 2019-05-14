Just Released

Vintage & Made Fair

Let’s go Back-to-School this Summer at Vintage & Made Fair while enjoying the retro ambiance of Franklin Jr. High. The Indoor/Outdoor Fair features more than 100 vendors from all over the Midwest with trendy handmade and vintage goods, local live music and great food.

Visit one of the Top 35 Indie Craft Fairs in the World ranked by Buzzfeed and leave excited about your found treasures!

Admission:

$8/person

12 & under are Free!

Dates:

Saturday, June 22 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NEW Location:

Franklin Jr. High, 4801 Franklin Ave, Des Moines

www.vintageandmadefair.com

www.facebook.com/vintageandmadefair

#vintageandmadefair