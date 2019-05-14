Just Released

Bank Iowa Racks Up Marketing Honors in 2019 American Marketing Association Awards

AMA Iowa recognizes Bank Iowa marketing excellence in three categories

Bank Iowa celebrated five nominations and three wins on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the American Marketing Association Iowa Chapter (AMA Iowa) NOVA Awards Competition. The annual event recognizes marketing excellence among brands from all areas of Iowa’s business and industry.

Bank Iowa nominations included:

Advertising – Pandora audio campaign to raise awareness of Bank Iowa’s new bank location in Pella.

Marketing Communications – iCubs campaign “Catch the Bird” to generate excitement for the brand and give back to the community.

Interactive Marketing – Social campaign “Bird’s Eye View” to engage Iowa’s digital natives in a celebration of the 22 Iowa communities Bank Iowa calls home.

People’s Choice Award – “Bird’s Eye View”

Marketing Executive of the Year – VP, Marketing Director Josh Fleming

Bank Iowa finished strong, bringing home the following wins:

First place in Interactive Marketing for the “Bird’s Eye View” campaign.

Second place in Marketing Communications for the iCubs “Catch the Bird” campaign.

Third place in Advertising for the Pella branch Pandora campaign.

“This is the new Bank Iowa marketing team’s first awards season, and I couldn’t be prouder of the outcomes,” said Josh Fleming, VP, marketing director, who joined Iowa’s second-largest family owned bank in December 2017. “More important than the honors, however, is the effort this group of marketing pros puts out every day. It’s easy to see their belief in the bank’s ability to make a difference in the lives of Iowans and the communities they call home.”

“Bird’s Eye View” Campaign

Many of the areas Bank Iowa serves are small, with populations as low as 421 Iowans. The goal of the Bird’s Eye View Campaign was to spark excitement among community members by showcasing Bank Iowa’s pride in these unique communities. Through a social media video campaign, Bank Iowa hosted a contest around aerial drone footage of each of the towns.

The social videos created numerous compelling online conversations, mainly around how much the towns featured in the footage meant to people, but also around the bank’s positive influence on the communities’ vitality.

Following the campaign, Bank Iowa donated the unedited drone video footage to local chambers of commerce and other community development groups for use in their own promotional efforts.

The videos were shot and edited by RedNoise6; social media support was provided by Lessing-Flynn; public relations was managed in partnership with Kelly Moore’s PR Collective.

iCubs “Catch the Bird” Campaign

In 2018, Bank Iowa secured the iCubs 5th inning sponsorship spot. To catch the attention of people in attendance, the marketing team set about designing a campaign that would leave a lasting impression and make smart use of Bank Iowa’s investment dollars.

At each of the 70 iCubs games that season, 20 frisbees with the iconic Bank Iowa bird logo were tossed into the stands during the 5th inning. Fans who “caught the bird” not only got to keep the Frisbee; they also received a $5 concession stand voucher or a $100 bill. With one big winner at each game, Bank Iowa was able to give back $7,000 to members of the community. As well, the brand was exposed to an estimated 465,000 baseball fans.

Pella Pandora Campaign

In early 2018, Bank Iowa announced an expansion of services to Pella with a new location on the town square. To build better brand awareness of Bank Iowa in the community, the marketing team and its agency Lessing-Flynn developed a campaign that was richly customized to Pella, a city with a strong sense of community and a distinct Dutch heritage.

Among the media outlets chosen for the campaign’s execution was Pandora, which allowed for a highly geotargeted campaign to Marion Country, in which Pella is located. Additionally, Pandora’s digital nature enabled the audience to click through to a landing page on the Bank Iowa website.

The campaign was a marked success, achieving 132 percent of the expected impressions and 122 percent of the team’s click-through goal.

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.3 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family-owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 25 locations in 22 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC.