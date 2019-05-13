Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design Opens May 2019 in East Village

Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design Opens May 2019 in East Village5/13/2019
Nationally recognized art advisor, Liz Lidgett, has opened her first gallery space in the East Village of downtown Des Moines. Located at 111 E. Grand Ave., Suite 110. The gallery hosted a grand-opening celebration Friday, May 10.
The gallery currently represents 15 artists, both local and international. The roster features emerging and mid-career artists while focusing on introducing new artists to the Iowa and Midwestern markets, including:
Andrea Ferrigno, Galesburg, Illinois
Angela Chrusiaki Blehm, Gainesville, Georgia
Hunt Slonem, Brooklyn, New York
Jehra Patrick, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jen Pack, Los Ranchos, New Mexico
Kevin Brent Morris, Kansas City, Kansas
Kristi Kohut, Chicago, Illinois
Leigh Suggs, Richmond, Virginia
Lino Lago, Madrid, Spain
Logan Ledford, New Orleans, Louisiana
Mar Hester, Durham, North Carolina
Marisa Baumgartner, Brooklyn, New York and Salzburg, Austria
Nate Nettleton, Ontario, Canada
Olivia Valentine, Des Moines, Iowa
Ronni Nicole, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.
Lidgett believes in the power of art for everyone and has spent her career helping individuals and businesses own and invest in art. The gallery furthers her work by creating a welcoming atmosphere for anyone interested in living with art. The gallery will rotate exhibitions every two months. Each unique show will emphasize education that further connects the viewer to the artist and their work. Additionally, a percentage of profits from each show will be donated to local and national arts organizations.
“The Des Moines arts community is such a rich and emerging scene,” said Liz Lidgett, founder and CEO. “I look forward to expanding our services and championing artists both locally and nationally in the new gallery space.”
Her previous company, Adore Your Walls, rebranded to Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design in January 2019. The gallery space is part of a number of new businesses at 111 E. Grand — Iowa’s first building to be completely constructed of eco-friendly mass timber — including a restaurant and a coffee shop. Learn more about the gallery and art advisory services at www.lizlidgett.com.