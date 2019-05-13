Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design Opens May 2019 in East Village

Just Released

Nationally recognized art advisor, Liz Lidgett, has opened her first gallery space in the East Village of downtown Des Moines. Located at 111 E. Grand Ave., Suite 110. The gallery hosted a grand-opening celebration Friday, May 10.

The gallery currently represents 15 artists, both local and international. The roster features emerging and mid-career artists while focusing on introducing new artists to the Iowa and Midwestern markets, including:

Andrea Ferrigno, Galesburg, Illinois

Angela Chrusiaki Blehm, Gainesville, Georgia

Hunt Slonem, Brooklyn, New York

Jehra Patrick, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jen Pack, Los Ranchos, New Mexico

Kevin Brent Morris, Kansas City, Kansas

Kristi Kohut, Chicago, Illinois

Leigh Suggs, Richmond, Virginia

Lino Lago, Madrid, Spain

Logan Ledford, New Orleans, Louisiana

Mar Hester, Durham, North Carolina

Marisa Baumgartner, Brooklyn, New York and Salzburg, Austria

Nate Nettleton, Ontario, Canada

Olivia Valentine, Des Moines, Iowa

Ronni Nicole, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.

Lidgett believes in the power of art for everyone and has spent her career helping individuals and businesses own and invest in art. The gallery furthers her work by creating a welcoming atmosphere for anyone interested in living with art. The gallery will rotate exhibitions every two months. Each unique show will emphasize education that further connects the viewer to the artist and their work. Additionally, a percentage of profits from each show will be donated to local and national arts organizations.

“The Des Moines arts community is such a rich and emerging scene,” said Liz Lidgett, founder and CEO. “I look forward to expanding our services and championing artists both locally and nationally in the new gallery space.”

Her previous company, Adore Your Walls, rebranded to Liz Lidgett Gallery and Design in January 2019. The gallery space is part of a number of new businesses at 111 E. Grand — Iowa’s first building to be completely constructed of eco-friendly mass timber — including a restaurant and a coffee shop. Learn more about the gallery and art advisory services at www.lizlidgett.com.