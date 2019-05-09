Just Released

Report of Mountain Lion sighting

The Des Moines Police Department is currently investigating a report of a mountain lion sighting within the City. Video from the area of 31st and I-235 is being examined to confirm the presence of the animal. Additional will information will be shared as it becomes available.

Please exercise an abundance of caution with children and animals in the area of this sighting. Anyone who believes that they see, or have seen, a similar animal in this area is asked to call 911.

